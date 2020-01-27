Hussla D Joins The Jammys Camp

01/27/2020 by Press Release

Hussla D officially joins the King Jammys music family and has some exciting projects in the making. The first project to be announced in his DJ producer capacity is the EP Generation Migration collaborating with the King himself remixing some of the classic songs and Riddims from the Jammys catalogue, merging early digital production with modern day digital production.



The first song to be released for this project is Can’t Love U which remixes the Jammys version of the Tonight Riddim which features the classic Young Lover by Cocoa Tea.



King Jammy & Hussla developed this concept from the 2018 collaboration Skanking In The Dancehall which remixed the 1980s One Time Girlfriend by Super Black. The song was well received on the international reggae circuit and featured in French based Reggae Vibes print magazine and sampler CD, charted in Australia’s Top 25 Dancehall Charts by DJ Rags, playlisted on Apple Music Reggae A-List and Spotify’s Dancehall Kings curated by BBC 1Xtra's Seani B. The collaboration also received articles on media platforms such Complex by Denzil Bell and ReggaeRadioIT by Miss Island Pop.



The Jammys music camp has been instrumental in the development of many great producers whose contributions has had great influence and played a huge part in the Reggae Dancehall & Sound System history such as Bobby Digital, Steely & Clevie, Mikey Bennett, John John and Baby G (Jammys son) not to mention the number of musicians. Jammys has equally been instrumental in development of many world renown artists from the 1970s to present day including the likes of Black Uhuru, Junior Reid, Shabba Ranks, Bounty Killer and so many more.



Seeing Hussla D a UK based producer/artist become a part of this collective is very exciting and opens up huge opportunities for more collaborative projects between Jamaica and the UK which is currently at the perfect climate with the boom of UK black origin music having such a huge presence in the mainstream.



The lyric video for Can't Love U premieres on Reggaeville on Tuesday - January 28, 2020:

