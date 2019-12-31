Lineup Announcement - Rebel Salute 2020

12/31/2019 by Press Release

REBEL SALUTE - 27 YEARS STRONG!

Every January, thousands of music lovers make the pilgrimage to Rebel Salute that delivers the largest showcase of roots reggae and culturally-themed dancehall. For over two decades, Rebel Salute has brought the richest traditions of reggae music to one of the largest and most discerning audiences of any music festival in the Caribbean. Listed in the Billboard Magazine’s top 4 festivals in the Caribbean, Rebel Salute is set to occur at Grizzlys Plantation Cove, Priory, St. Ann where thousands of Saluters will be lyrically fed a stapled diet of authentic Reggae music over a period of two nights.



Here is the line-up by day:



Friday - January 17, 2020

Steel Pulse, Toots & The Maytals , Sanchez, Beenie Man, Bobi Wine, Terry Linen, Chevaughn, Tony Rebel Notis Heavyweight Rockaz, Torch, Abby Dallas, Mackeehan, Kenyatta Hill, Chi Ching Ching, Treesha, The Wailers Trio, Suga Roy & The Fireball Crew, Papa Michigan, Singing Melody, Queen Omega, Leroy Sibbles, Flourgon, General Trees, Stevie Face, Carl Malcolm, Lone Ranger, Johnny, Jermaine Edwards



Saturday - January 18, 2020

Richie Spice, Chronic Law, Jack Radics, Jahbar I, George Nooks, Anthony B, The Meditations, Queen Ifrica, Mortimer, I Octane, Jesse Royal, I Wayne, Louie Culture, Lady G, Mikey Spice, Errol Dunkley, Jack Scorpio, Steven Blake, Tony Tuff, Wayne Wade, Imeru Tafari, Hopeton James, Rhoda Isabella, Leba Hibbert, Benjy Myaz, Mischief, Dynamq Sound, Tafasta



Reggae artiste Tony Rebel pioneered and has preserved a unique family-friendly event that promotes the most positive aspects of reggae music, and by extension the best of Jamaican culture.



Set in a vast venue that overlooks the Caribbean Sea, the festival offers “Saluters” a range of locally and internationally acclaimed artistes who perform from dusk ‘til dawn, food vendors who only serve healthy “ital” cuisine, and an arts village with an array of indigenous jewelry, clothing and craft items on sale.



Rebel Salute has maintained a strict no-meat, no-alcohol policy that has set the event apart from all others, since its inception.



In 2016, Rebel Salute introduced its newest innovation – the “Herb Curb”. The enclosed adults-only area features exhibits, herb practitioners, educators, speakers and medical professionals who explore everything from the sacramental to the medicinal marvels of marijuana. The Herb Curb also features a smoking lounge by the seaside.



The festival also offers a campsite, conveniently located on a grassy area adjacent to the festival grounds, only steps away from a beautiful beach washed by the Caribbean Sea.



Hailed today as a spiritual renaissance, Rebel Salute has become the bedrock for the exposure and celebration of Jamaican roots music, and the festival of choice for the reggae connoisseur.



The 27th Anniversary will be even more exciting than the last, and we look forward to seeing you at the Grizzly’s Plantation Cove, Priory St. Ann on January 17 and 18 2020, celebrating Jamaica’s culture at its finest, at the People’s Show.

