Stick Figure - World On Fire Voted Album of the Year 2019

01/22/2020 by Reggaeville

And the winner is... Stick Figure - World On Fire! Congratulations!



World On Fire was released on August 30, 2019 as the highest selling debut week Reggae album of the year 2019. It sold 10,283 copies in the first week and debuted on a number of Billboard charts, including #34 on the Top200 chart, #1 Billboard Reggae, #4 Digital Albums, #5 New Albums, #6 Current Albums, and #2 Independent Albums. Stick Figure is based in Southern California and was founded by Scott Woodruff, who produced and wrote all seven albums. The band was founded in 2006 and released their debut album The Sound of My Addiction that same year.



We received votes from 2.000 registered users during the 8th annual Reggaeville Poll. All users had to choose their favourite three releases of 2019. Here are the TOP5:



1. Stick Figure - World On Fire

2. Cultura Profética - Sobrevolando

3. The Movement - Ways Of The World

4. Koffee - Rapture

5. Julian Marley - As I Am



The full results are available in our brand new YEARBOOK 2019, which is available as free download PDF.

CLICK HERE TO READ & DOWNLOAD THE YEARBOOK 2019

Since 2012 we are asking our users to choose their favorite album of the year. Here is an overview about the past winners:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2018

1. Samini - Untamed

2. Alborosie meets The Wailers United - Unbreakable

3. Protoje - A Matter of Time

Full results @ YEARBOOK 2018 (Page 108/109)



ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2017

1. Chronixx - Chronology

2. Stonebwoy - Epistles of Mama

3. Damian Jr Gong Marley - Stony Hill

Full results @ YEARBOOK 2017 (Page 108/109)



ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2016

1. Alborosie - Freedom & Fyah

2. Takana Zion - Good Life

3. Dub Inc - So What

Full results @ YEARBOOK 2016 (Page 118/119)



ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2015

1. Kamil Bednarek — Oddycham

2. Protoje - Ancient Future

3. Mellow Mood - 2 The World

Full results @ YEARBOOK 2015 (Page 126/127)



ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2014

1. Chronixx - The Dread & Terrible Project

2. SOJA - Amid The Noise and Haste

3. Tarrus Riley - Love Situation

Full results @ YEARBOOK 2014 (Page 98/99)



ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2013

1. Protoje - The 8 Year Affair

2. Alborosie - Sound The System

3. Jah9 - New Name

Full results @ YEARBOOK 2013 (Page 46/47)



ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2012

1. SOJA - Strength To Survive

2. Busy Signal - Reggae Music Again

3. Natural Roots - Words of Jah

Full results @ YEARBOOK 2012 (Page 48/49)