Tribute to Reggae Ambassador Carlos Culture RIP

09/04/2020 by Reggaeville

Rest in power Carlos Culture! The Reggae family mourns the passing of a true Reggae ambassador.



Carlos Enrique Torres aka Carlos Culture passed away on August 24, 2020.



Carlos' family recently shared the following statement on Facebook:

"To reach the greatest amount of people Carlos’s wife and family have decided to make a post from his account to announce services.



Carlos Torres, aka DJ Carlos Culture, died of a heart attack on Monday August 24, 2020. Carlos was a father, husband, son, brother, mentor, music guru, and school teacher. Carlos walked the world with love, purpose and a smile in his heart. His passion was reggae music and the joy it brought him was something he shared with the world on a daily basis. Originally from Medellin Colombia, Carlos grew up in Ohio and came to the San Diego area in 1989 which quickly became home. He attended Ohio University and then San Diego State University where he obtained his BA in Education.

Carlos leaves behind a loving family. In 2009 Carlos met his wife Tanya Daley Torres and together with Oakley Daley they became a family. In 2012 their daughter Sequoia was born and in 2014 they were married. Carlos is also survived by his parents, Diogenes Torres and Maria Stewart, his step-father James Stewart, and his sisters, Maria Torres and Elsa Lucia.

Words cannot describe the love Carlos held in his heart for his biological and chosen families - especially his extended Reggae family. Carlos helped thousands of bands, promoters, photographers, videographers, DJ's and artists alike over his 30 years supporting the music scene in Ocean Beach, San Diego, Jamaica and more.



The family has set up a gofundme [CLICK HERE TO DONATE] to help with funeral and related costs. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carlos can also be made to any charity of your choice that supports organizations committed to racial and economic justice.

Due to COVID we know many people will not be able to physically attend so Friday and Saturday services will be streamed through the Cypress View Mausoleum, Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page.



If you would like to leave a memory of Carlos please do so via https://bit.ly/3hU9GJf

Friday public walk through hours are 630 - 8

Saturday public walk through hours are 3:30- 4:20

Sunday there are multiple ways to participate in various tributes being organized by Dash Eye, Pato Banton and the family.



Sunday streaming links:

Facebook streaming:Tribe Of Kings

Twitch streaming: twitch.tv/clubkingston

Zoom meeting ID: 9796643013

To end the weekend there will be a candlelight vigil at sunset cliffs open to the community.

Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support. Bless Up"



Watch below a tribute by Pato Banton & Antoinette Rootsdawtah: