Grammy for Koffee! Best Reggae Album 2019 is Rapture

01/26/2020 by Reggaeville

Just announced via the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony:



The Grammy Award winner in the category BEST REGGAE ALBUM 2019 is KOFFEE with her EP Rapture [Columbia Records]! Congratulations!

Koffee created already history by becoming the youngest (19, born February 16 2000) solo act to be nominated in the category Best Reggae Album, but it's the first time ever a female artist takes the Reggae Grammy! Only four female artists got nominated before: Judy Mowatt (1985), Rita Marley (1991), Sister Carol (1996) and Etana (2018).



A lot of people asked how Koffee's five track EP Rapture could get nominated in the album category. Here is the official info from the Grammys: "To be considered an album, recordings must contain at least five different tracks and a total playing time of 15 minutes or a total playing time of at least 30 minutes with no minimum track requirement."



Also nominated in the BEST REGGAE ALBUM category were:

Julian Marley - As I Am [Ghetto Youth International]

Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics - The Final Battle [Serious Reggae]

Steel Pulse - Mass Manipulation [Rootfire Cooperative]

Third World - More Work To Be Done [Ghetto Youth International]

BEST REGGAE ALBUM 2019 GRAMMY FACTS:

Julian Marley was nominated only once before with his album Awake (2009), but his brother Stephen Marley won the Grammy with Mind Control Acoustic.



Steel Pulse were nominated 9 times and won the Grammy 1986 for their album Babylon The Bandit. A total of 7 album nominations plus a nomination in the BEST REGGAE RECORDING category in 1984 for their single Steppin' Out plus a nomination in 1982 for their appearance on the live album Reggae Sunsplash '81, A Tribute To Bob Marley in the category BEST ETHNIC OR TRADITIONAL FOLK RECORDING.



Third World were nominated 8 times in the Best Reggae Album category, but never won. More Work To Be Done was produced by Damian Junior Gong Marley.





Below you find the complete REGGAE CATEGORY* winner list of from 1984 to 2019

1984 Black Uhuru - Anthem

1985 Jimmy Cliff - Cliff Hanger

1986 Steel Pulse - Babylon the Bandit

1987 Peter Tosh - No Nuclear War

1988 Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers - Conscious Party

1989 Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers - One Bright Day

1990 Bunny Wailer - Time Will Tell: A Tribute to Bob Marley

1991 Shabba Ranks - As Raw As Ever

1992 Shabba Ranks - X-tra Naked

1993 Inner Circle - Bad Boys

1994 Bunny Wailer - Crucial! Roots Classics

1995 Shaggy - Boombastic

1996 Bunny Wailer - Hall of Frame: A Tribute to Bob Marley’s 50th Anniversary

1997 Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers - Fallen Is Babylon

1998 Sly and Robbie - Friends

1999 Burning Spear - Calling Rastafari

2000 Beenie Man - Art and Life

2001 Damian Marley - Halfway Tree

2002 Lee Perry - Jamaican E.T.

2003 Sean Paul - Dutty Rock

2004 Toots & the Maytals - True Love

2005 Damian Marley - Welcome to Jamrock

2006 Ziggy Marley - Love Is My Religion

2007 Stephen Marley – Mind Control

2008 Burning Spear - Jah Is Real

2009 Stephen Marley - Mind Control Acoustic

2010 Buju Banton - Before the Dawn

2011 Stephen Marley - Revelation Pt. 1 – The Root of Life

2012 Jimmy Cliff - Rebirth

2013 Ziggy Marley - In Concert

2014 Ziggy Marley - Fly Rasta

2015 Morgan Heritage - Strictly Roots

2016 Ziggy Marley - Ziggy Marley

2017 Damian Marley - Stony Hill

2018 Sting & Shaggy - 44/876

2019 Koffee - Rapture



*CATEGORY NAME CHANGE:

BEST REGGAE RECORDING (1984 - 1990)

BEST REGGAE ALBUM (1991 - 2019)