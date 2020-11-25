Kabaka Pyramid X Federation Sound present IMMACULATE Mixtape

11/25/2020 by Press Releases

KABAKA PYRAMID JOINS FORCES WITH FEDERATION SOUND TO RELEASE “IMMACULATE” MIXTAPE



As a tumultuous 2020 comes to an end, reggae star Kabaka Pyramid and famed producer and DJ Max Glazer are gifting us with a remarkable body of work with the IMMACULATE mixtape.



Boasting an impressive track listing of 27 new and recently released songs, as well as a few customized dubs, IMMACULATE features notable collaborations from both established and rising stars of reggae; Namely multi-Grammy winner Damian Marley, Runkus, Pressure Busspipe, Dre Island, Royal Blu, Medisun and Jane Macgizmo.



The brainchild of Kabaka and Max Glazer, the IMMACULATE mixtape aims to represent the full spectrum of Kabaka’s talent through his prolific lyrics and versatility whether Kontraband PT2, Trample Dem, Nice Up The Dance or Mama Earth. “It was a great experience working on Immaculate with Kabaka. We’ve known each other for years, but this is the first time we have actually worked on a project together and this man is a lyrical force of nature. The only way to describe Kabaka Pyramid is, of course, accurate... and immaculate.” - Max Glazer



Speaking on this exciting project, Kabaka related, “Immaculate is 58 minutes of pure fire and lyricism. It’s possibly my most high energy release to date and even though the message is a must, and these are serious times we in, Immaculate also shows some of the lighter sides to the pyramid. Max really put it together like a classic mixtape, real dj vibes, and it reminds me of my high school days making mix CD’s for our sound Time Bomb. I’m just glad the world is getting to hear all these songs I've been going crazy over all year!”



A gift for music fans, the IMMACULATE mixtape will be available to stream for FREE powered by: Bebble Rock Music, Federation Sound and Ghetto Youths International



TRACKLIST

01. Kontraband PT.2 feat. Damian Marley (Prod. Damian Marley)

02. General (Prod. 8track/Genius)

03. Trample Dem (Prod. SukuWard/Kabaka Pyramid/Hazzle Beatz)

04. New Step feat. Runkus (Prod. Steven Shirley)

05. Love Mi Bad (Prod. Young Pow)

06. Nice Up The Dance [Dubplate] (Riddim by Jeremy Harding)

07. Reggae Music [Dubplate] (Riddim by Jeremy Harding]

08. Stress Relief [Tun Up the Sound] (Prod. DJ Karim/Stainless Music)

09. Election Time (Prod. Kabaka Pyramid)

10. Mama Earth feat. Pressure BussPipe (Prod. Hazzle Beatz)

11. Babylon Fallin (Prod. One Time Music/Island Wav)

12. Babylon Fallin [Dubplate] (Riddim by Ward 21)

13. Doh Seh A Word (Prod. LMR Pro)

14. Ready (Prod. Jugglerz)

15. The Genesis (Prod. Brenk/Syrix)

16. Lyrics Above the Clouds [Dubplate] (Riddim by DJ Premier)

17. Feestyle (Prod. LMR Pro)

18. Grand Stand ft. MediSun & Royal Blu (Prod. Iotosh/Teflon Zincfence)

19. Energy (Prod. Izreal/Sonovic)

20. I Don’t Care (Prod. Paris Lamont)

21. Tension feat. Dre Island (Prod. Teflon Zincfence)

22. Immaculate [Dubplate] (Riddim refixed by Kenny Meez)

23. Nah Go Change (Prod. Kabaka Pyramid)

24. Jah Alone feat. Jane MacGizmo (Prod. Teflon Zincfence)

25. So Much Love (Prod. Jungle Josh)

26. Never Trod Alone (Prod. One Time Music)

27. Believe (Prod. Tip God)

Artwork by Qadir Maharaj