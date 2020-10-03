Upside Down - New Buju Banton Album To Be Released In April 2020

03/10/2020 by Reggaeville

The most anticipated Reggae album release of 2020 is just around the corner.



Buju Banton revealed the name of his new album during an interview in Kenya last month. He told Silverstar - NRG Radio "My next album is coming out in April.[…] It's called UPSIDE DOWN, and UPSIDE DOWN promises to be something excited. It will not make you think upside down, it will set your right side up after seeing all that is upside down." [Watch the full interview here]



On Monday, March 2 2020, the album was introduced to a small group of local and international media at Tuff Gong Studio in Kingston, Jamaica. Buju hosted this exclusive preview session and presented a selection of 12 songs, which was just a teaser. The Jamaica Star quotes Banton: "This album comprises of 20 tracks. Why? Because it's 2020... and another reason, after a 10-year absence, we try to give the people some music for that missing time."



Popular broadcaster, Richie B commented about the new Buju Banton album on Instagram: "This project will be a game changer. The world will never be the same. Reggae music and Dancehall nice again."



Also set for a release in April is a special 10" vinyl edition of Trust/Steppa. Each song comes with the A Cappella and Instrumental Version. The record will be out on April 18, exclusive for Record Store Day in a limited edition of 2500 copies.

