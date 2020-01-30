Buju Banton & Koffee top 38th IRAWMA Nominations 2020

01/30/2020

Buju Banton with eleven nods and Koffee with nine nominations top the list of nominees for the 38th Annual International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA). The 38th IRAWMA is set for Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica.



The official reveal of the nominees was made by Martin’s International President, Ephraim Martin at a Media Launch held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Tuesday, January 28th. The general public can now visit IRAWMA.com to vote, see all the categories and nominees.



Some 140 Reggae and World Music entertainers from the music industry were nominated; while Special Awards of Honor will be awarded to almost twenty music industry members.



Other leading nominees for 2019 are: Busy Signal and Sean Paul with five nominations each, and Vybz Kartel with four nods. Coming in with three nomination each are: Bounty Killer, Capleton, Damian Marley, Chronixx, Marcia Griffiths, Stefflon Don, Wiley, Idris Elba and Sizzla. Copping two nods are: Spice, Shenseea, Tarrus Riley, Govana, Lila Iké, Davido, Third World, Popcaan, Burna Boy, Roga Roga, Chronic Law, Elephant Man, Afro B, Ravers Clavers and Christopher Martin.



Other nominees include: Protoje, Stick Figure, Dexta Daps, Masicka, DJ Khaled, Mavado, Nicki Minaj, Jada Kingdom, Mortimer, Tommy Lee Sparta, Maxi Priest, Freddie McGregor, DJ Switch, Wayne J, among others.



Category of the B's. Best Caribbean Entertainer, which is sponsored by VP Records, is the clash of the B's, with Beenie Man, Beres Hammond, Bounty Killer, Buju Banton and Busy Signal; who will take that IRAWMA for the year -2019?



The Emperor of Reggae and World Music – Honorable Bob Marley Award for Entertainer of the Year: Buju Banton, Busy Signal, Damian Marley, Koffee and Popcaan are squaring off.



The nominees for the Peter Tosh Award for Recording Artist of the Year are Busy Signal, Koffee, Sean Paul, 6ix and Vybz Kartel in a dash to the finish line.



The Jacob Miller Award for Best Male Vocalist will see Chronixx, Christopher Martin, Protoje, Romain Virgo and Tarrus Riley leveling off for the award; while Best Female Vocalist have Etana, Koffee, Lila Iké, Marcia Griffiths and Queen Ifrica racing to the finish line to take home the IRAWMA.



A new category for this year is the Best Dancehall Stagecraft Entertainer -sponsored by Onstage TV- with nominees: Buju Banton, Elephant Man, Ravers Clavers, Spice and Tommy Lee Sparta battling it out for the IRAWMA. Best Male Dancehall Artist squaring off are: Buju Banton, Dexta Daps, Masicka, Popcaan and Vybz Kartel.



Best Female Dancehall Artist going for the IRAWMA are: D’Angel, Shenseea, Spice, Tanya Stephens and Jada Kingdom.



For the full list of nominees’ other categories and for the Special Awardees visit IRAWMA.com.



Voters should take into consideration the social relevance of materials, originality, sales, local/national/international performances, quality of performances, social media attention and stage appearances during the voting process. It is okay to skip categories which you are not knowledgeable of or familiar with.

