Anthony B ADD
Stay At Home - Anthony B Teams Up with Austrian Ski Star Manuel Feller
04/30/2020 by Reggaeville
This worldwide corona lockdown creates some very special things. This is what happened to Anthony B and austrian ski star Manuel Feller. Brought together by House of Riddim Productions from Austria, Anthony B and Feller recorded a song: STAY AT HOME. It was released on April 27, 2020 and today Reggaeville has the honor to premiere the home-made video.
Manuel Feller did a freestyle Corona song on Instagram end of March, which not only caught the attention of the media, but also several producers reached out to Feller to record and release the song. He denied all those requests, but when Sam Gilly from House of Riddim offered a combination with Anthony B, Feller had to say yes: "Anthony B is one of my favourite Reggae artists for a long time and is a major name on my playlist, so I couldn't say no!"
LYRICS: ANTHONY B & MANUEL FELLER – STAY AT HOME
House of Riddim, Anthony B and Manuel Feller
Direkt vom Sofa, bleibs Dahoam!
Cmon, cmon #helpsavesomelife
Stay at home
You can save a life
Sane time save your own
Stay at home
Please don’t find a reason to roam
Stay at home
bleib Dahoam rett a Lebn vor da Tür heifst a koam
Stay at home
Jeder der wos woas wos i moan bleim Dahoam
Quarantine
Everywhere is under Quarantine
Quarantine, Quarantine this is real
Its not a movie scene (Yow)
Now is the time fi promote a proper hygiene
No keep nothing dirty
Keep them clean
Cleanseness a GODLYness
You know what that mean
You hear it on the reggae scene
(Wey Mi Sey)
Stay at home
You can save a life
Sane time save your own
Stay at home
Please don’t find a reason to roam
Stay at home
bleib Dahoam rett a Lebn vor da Tür heifst a koam
Stay at home
Jeder der wos woas wos i moan bleim Dahoam
Let’s promote hope hope
Let’s promote love love
jo Austria, jo Jamaica
Vielleicht hommas oi zamm verdient
Vielleicht sagt di Weit bin nit taub bin nit blind
Menschheit du host mi beraubt geh verschwinnt
tu wos da daugt und nur gsagt „he i nimm“
Owa jo so is Lebn he
Hätt a woi andere pläne
Party, Karibik nit Quarantäne
Jammern heift a nit, eben deswegn he
Bleib Dahoam buss an Tune bring die Bude zum bebn he
Bin dankbar für des was i hun is a Segn he,
mei Bua und mei Dianei des schene
häng auf da Couch griag an Båscht und a Mähne
Owa ois koa Problem he
Stay at home
You can save a life
Sane time save your own
Stay at home
Please don’t find a reason to roam
Stay at home
bleib Dahoam rett a Lebn vor da Tür heifst a koam
Stay at home
Jeder der wos woas wos i moan bleim Dahoam