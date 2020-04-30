Stay At Home - Anthony B Teams Up with Austrian Ski Star Manuel Feller

04/30/2020 by Reggaeville

This worldwide corona lockdown creates some very special things. This is what happened to Anthony B and austrian ski star Manuel Feller. Brought together by House of Riddim Productions from Austria, Anthony B and Feller recorded a song: STAY AT HOME. It was released on April 27, 2020 and today Reggaeville has the honor to premiere the home-made video.



Manuel Feller did a freestyle Corona song on Instagram end of March, which not only caught the attention of the media, but also several producers reached out to Feller to record and release the song. He denied all those requests, but when Sam Gilly from House of Riddim offered a combination with Anthony B, Feller had to say yes: "Anthony B is one of my favourite Reggae artists for a long time and is a major name on my playlist, so I couldn't say no!"



LYRICS: ANTHONY B & MANUEL FELLER – STAY AT HOME

House of Riddim, Anthony B and Manuel Feller

Direkt vom Sofa, bleibs Dahoam!

Cmon, cmon #helpsavesomelife



Stay at home

You can save a life

Sane time save your own

Stay at home

Please don’t find a reason to roam

Stay at home

bleib Dahoam rett a Lebn vor da Tür heifst a koam

Stay at home

Jeder der wos woas wos i moan bleim Dahoam

Quarantine

Everywhere is under Quarantine

Quarantine, Quarantine this is real

Its not a movie scene (Yow)

Now is the time fi promote a proper hygiene

No keep nothing dirty

Keep them clean

Cleanseness a GODLYness

You know what that mean

You hear it on the reggae scene

(Wey Mi Sey)

Stay at home

You can save a life

Sane time save your own

Stay at home

Please don’t find a reason to roam

Stay at home

bleib Dahoam rett a Lebn vor da Tür heifst a koam

Stay at home

Jeder der wos woas wos i moan bleim Dahoam

Let’s promote hope hope

Let’s promote love love

jo Austria, jo Jamaica

Vielleicht hommas oi zamm verdient

Vielleicht sagt di Weit bin nit taub bin nit blind

Menschheit du host mi beraubt geh verschwinnt

tu wos da daugt und nur gsagt „he i nimm“

Owa jo so is Lebn he

Hätt a woi andere pläne

Party, Karibik nit Quarantäne

Jammern heift a nit, eben deswegn he

Bleib Dahoam buss an Tune bring die Bude zum bebn he

Bin dankbar für des was i hun is a Segn he,

mei Bua und mei Dianei des schene

häng auf da Couch griag an Båscht und a Mähne

Owa ois koa Problem he

Stay at home

You can save a life

Sane time save your own

Stay at home

Please don’t find a reason to roam

Stay at home

bleib Dahoam rett a Lebn vor da Tür heifst a koam

Stay at home

Jeder der wos woas wos i moan bleim Dahoam

