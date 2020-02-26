Koffee, Spice, Stylo G & Daddy 1 @ Reggae Sumfest 2020

02/26/2020 by Reggaeville

The first artists for Reggae Sumfest 2020 have been revealed: Koffee, Spice, Stylo G & Daddy 1.



Regular advance online tickets and Flash Sale tickets (limited quantity) go on sale today at Sumfest's Eventbrite



Reggae Sumfest takes place in Montego Bay, Jamaica from July 12-18, 2020.



After the 2019 edition, which had a massive crowd, lot of patrons complained about the venue's situation. For 2020 the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre is being reconfigured to provide quick entry, more space, better crowd management, upgraded food and beverage options and service, and a better fan experience overall.

Reggae Sumfest 2002 - Calendar of Events:



March 25 Sumfest Panel Live from FB (INVITE ONLY)

March 26 NYC Launch (INVITE ONLY)

May 13 Montego Bay Launch (INVITE ONLY)

May 24 Media Social (INVITE ONLY)

June 13 Get Social Awards

July 10 Symposium

July 12 Sumfest Cooler Fete

July 13 Street Dance

July 14 All White

July 15 Blitz

July 16 Sound Clash

July 17 Festival Night 1

July 18 Festival Night 2



